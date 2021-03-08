Illinois governor’s eviction moratorium extension expands tenant protections

“Whereas before, if (renters) didn't make the written declaration before a landlord filed their eviction case, the case could move forward, although the eviction couldn't. Now, they can freeze the eviction case, even after the case is filed,” Steadman said in a phone interview Monday. “It's a small change. But it is an additional impediment, as far as landlords moving eviction cases through the system and dealing with non-paying tenants.”

Pritzker has renewed his eviction moratorium through several executive orders since March order expired.

His executive order in November, which created the declaration form, established that renters could be evicted if they were a threat to the safety of other tenants or a risk to property.

Steadman, who works on Chicago’s southwest side, said some of his clients who only own one or two buildings are struggling.

“I can assure you that there are tenants out there, and it's a small minority of them and I don't know how small, who are taking advantage of the situation, and are very much aware of my clients’ limited ability to remedy the situation and get their property back,” he said.