Illinois has 'supreme authority' to enforce coronavirus quarantine — but won't use it

"Usually you're able to get people into compliance by just having a discussion," Kelly said. "There are signs that the curve is being bent, but now is not the time to let up. That process of education and gradual increasing measures of enforcement, we're going to keep doing that. We'll go as long as is required."

The incremental approach to enforcement is what Americans expect, unlike in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the government implemented a total lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We are not set up like the Chinese government to have the army come in," Parmet said. "The way they did things in Wuhan would be sort of hard to imagine here. If we're going to really enforce a stay-at-home order in a strict and stringent way, the government has to make it feasible to (stay at home)."

That would mean both consequences for breaking the rules, and a social safety net that allows people to stay at home. It would have to include generous unemployment benefits, paid leave, reliable access to supplies and drug prescriptions with more than a 30-day supply.

Because those nets were not in place, the crisis laid bare the inequality of a health care system based on employment, said Dr. Karen Joynt Maddox, a public health expert for Washington University and cardiologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.