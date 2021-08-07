Illinois health authorities investigating possible E. coli outbreak from suburban Portillo’s

The Illinois Department of Public Health is looking into whether a recent E. coli outbreak is linked to a Portillo’s in Glendale Heights, authorities said Friday.

Four cases of a toxin producing the bacteria and one case of a resultant blood syndrome stemmed from customers eating at the Portillo’s at 235 E. North Ave. in Glendale Heights on July 16 and 17, IDPH wrote in a health alert.

A spokeswoman with Portillo’s did not immediately respond to request for comment Saturday, and a woman who answered the phone at the Glendale Heights location said she was not authorized to speak about the issue.

The health department is urging doctors to consider an E. coli diagnosis in symptomatic patients who have recently eaten at the location.

With an average incubation period of one to 10 days, the condition can include cramps and diarrhea and, in children and older adults, kidney failure and red blood cell destruction, IDPH said.

