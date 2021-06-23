Illinois health officials remind people about danger of West Nile

With summer in full swing, health officials are urging people to remain vigilant about another persistent and endemic health threat: West Nile virus.

While not of the immediate urgency that has come with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health said that people should exercise the three "R's" — reduce, repel and report — in order to prevent the spread of West Nile.

IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that people need to be vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves against the virus.

"We are starting to see West Nile virus make its annual appearance," Ezike said. "Remember to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home."

IDPH is asking people to remove all areas of standing water outside their home or property, such as ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, birdbaths and open containers. People can take precautions by wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when working outside near areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

People also should wear insect repellent, preferably one that contains DEET, and report areas of standing water that could breed mosquitoes to the local health department.

The reminders come as the first cases of mosquitoes with West Nile emerge in Illinois. A batch of mosquitoes in Skokie was reported positive for the virus on June 9. So far, no people have tested positive for the virus, one year after at least 39 cases and four deaths were reported statewide.

Dr. Douglas Carlson, chief medical director for HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital, said that the virus always has been a cause of underlying concern in Illinois, in particular following 2001 when 884 cases were confirmed and 64 deaths in the next year alone.

Carlson said that taking precautions against mosquito bites will help in reducing the risk of West Nile for people of all ages.

"These diseases are not inevitable," Carlson said. "It's not just bad luck. Now, even with all precautions, there's still a chance of getting an illness like West Nile or (even) COVID. But we know that if we take simple precautions, it decreases that risk — not to zero — but it decreases that risk."

