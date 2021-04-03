 Skip to main content
Illinois health officials report 3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Illinois health officials report 3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

SPRINGFIELD — There are 3,235 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 24 new deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Public health officials say more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, including 21,349 deaths. As of late Thursday, 1,445 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 314 in intensive care units.

The health department says more than 6 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Illinois. However, about 2.3 million residents have been fully immunized, about 17.8% of the state’s population.

