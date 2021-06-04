 Skip to main content
Illinois hiker dies after fall at North Carolina gorge

MARION, N.C. — A hiker from Illinois is dead after a fall at Linville Gorge in the western North Carolina mountains, according to local officials.

News outlets report that Burke County Emergency Management officials received a call midday Thursday for an injured hiker off Rock Jock Trail in the gorge.

More than three hours later, rescuers found Michael Ryva dead. The 30-year-old from Forest Park, Illinois, had fallen approximately 80 feet from a ledge, officials said.

Crews were still working to extricate him at 9 p.m. Thursday, Michael Willis of the county fire marshal and emergency management offices said.

It's the second fatal fall of the season in the wilderness area about 65 miles northeast of Asheville. A hiker died after a long fall in the area of Babel Tower on April 17.

