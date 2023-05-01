Two people in Illinois were among those sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to Gold Medal flour, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC issued a food safety alert about the outbreak on Monday, saying investigators had identified the flour as the source. A total of 13 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from 12 states, the agency said.

On Friday, General Mills issued a nationwide recall of its 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

Three people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

The agency said, however, that the true number of sick people is likely higher than the one reported, because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.

The symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. These symptoms usually start six hours to six days after a person swallows the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, but young children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more serious illness.

The CDC said people should not eat, sell or bake with the recalled flour, and should instead throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased. Surfaces and containers that may have touched the flour should be washed using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call a health care provider if you or your child have any of the following severe symptoms of salmonella:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois 🎩 Millard Fillmore Abraham Lincoln Andrew Johnson Ulysses S. Grant Benjamin Harrison Theodore Roosevelt William Howard Taft Woodrow Wilson Franklin D. Roosevelt Dwight D. Eisenhower John F. Kennedy Lyndon B. Johnson Gerald Ford Ronald Reagan George H. W. Bush George W. Bush Barack Obama Donald J. Trump