Illinois hits $1 billion in weed sales for 2020 with another record set in December

Illinois marijuana sales crossed the $1 billion mark in 2020 after hitting a new monthly high for recreational sales in December.

The state’s 80 adult-use dispensaries sold nearly $87 million in recreational weed products last month, up from $75.2 million in November, according to data released Monday by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Sales have been ramping up steadily since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in January 2020. The 15% jump in adult-use sales in December was just enough to top $1 billion in annual recreational and medical marijuana sales across the state.

For the year, Illinois generated $669 million in recreational weed sales, with more than $331 million in medical sales through November. The state has yet to release December medical marijuana sales.

More than a fourth of the year’s recreational sales went to out-of-state residents. Illinois is one of 15 states to allow recreational marijuana sales.