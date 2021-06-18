Illinois hits 70% mark for adult COVID-19 vaccinations, meets President Joe Biden's goal

Illinois officially met President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of all adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,902,180 people aged 18 and over had received at least one shot of the vaccine — meeting the 70% mark exactly. IDPH also reported 5,310,945 people were fully vaccinated — representing 53.9% of the population.

Illinois is now the 14th state, plus the District of Columbia, to meet Biden's goal and the first one in the Midwest to do so. Overall, the state has provided 12,158,530 doses of the vaccine, with 5,902,462 people having been fully vaccinated — representing 46.33% of the population.

That success in vaccination has allowed for a significant decrease in caseloads, with case positivity rates hitting new lows into Father's Day weekend. IDPH reported just 102 cases Friday, the lowest number of daily cases since March 18, 2020. For the week, Illinois reported 928 new cases with 65 deaths. The positivity rate declined to 0.8%, with the rate as a percentage of tests dropping to 0.6%, both new lows.

