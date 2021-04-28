Illinois hits 9 million COVID-19 vaccinations as mask guidance likely to be updated

Illinois hit a new milestone for vaccinations Wednesday, crossing the 9 million mark in total vaccinations despite an ongoing slowdown in daily jabs.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,048,300 doses have been administered since the vaccination campaign began in December, with 106,173 doses being provided Wednesday. However, the seven-day average ticked down once again to 100,823 doses, the lowest average for the state since March 26.

IDPH reported that 3,899,653 people had been fully vaccinated, representing 30.61% of the population.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicated during his press conference that the state is considering proof of vaccination for incoming and returning college students for the 2021-22 school year. However, he indicated that the process of vaccination was his first priority now; to that end, he talked up the state's mobile vaccination units and the current status of vaccine supply in Illinois, with enough to go around for everyone.