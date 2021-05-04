 Skip to main content
Illinois hits new monthly record for recreational marijuana sales at nearly $115 million in April
Illinois hits new monthly record for recreational marijuana sales at nearly $115 million in April

20210503-AMX-BIZ-ILLINOIS-HITS-NEW-MONTHLY-RECORD-1-TB.jpg

Customers pick up orders at Sunnyside dispensary on March 4, 2021, in Chicago.

 Erin Hooley, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Recreational marijuana sales in April blew away a short-lived monthly record in Illinois, as revenues totaled nearly $115 million.

Revenue was up nearly $6 million from the previous record in March, and more than double the average monthly total in 2020, the state’s first year of recreational marijuana sales, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

In April, the state’s 110 dispensaries sold nearly 2.5 million recreational weed products, with in-state residents spending about $80 million and out-of-state customers accounting for $35 million, according to totals released Monday.

Pritzker says Illinois ‘in decent shape’ to further reopening

Illinois has yet to release medical marijuana sales for April.

Marijuana sales in Illinois have soared since the state legalized recreational use in January 2020, reaching $1.03 billion last year. That included $669 million in recreational weed sales and more than $366 million in medical sales. The pace has accelerated in 2021, with nearly $377 million in marijuana sales through March, including $279 million in recreational sales and $98 million in medical sales, according to the state.

Recreational marijuana use is legal in 17 states and Washington, D.C., with New Mexico, Virginia and New York the most recent to approve it. As legalization and broader public acceptance takes root, marijuana sales are growing rapidly.

A report last month by cannabis research firm Headset projects legal U.S. weed sales to hit $22.8 billion this year, a 24% annual gain.

