Illinois horse racers salvage canceled races at state fairgrounds

Races resumed June 9 and June 16, and will continue Tuesday and June 30. No fans are allowed, face masks are required, everyone receives a temperature check upon entering the facility, and social distancing must be maintained.

Tony Somone, the Illinois Harness Horsemen's Association executive director, said "it's something," noting that the horse racing industry has struggled even before COVID-19.

The 13 races on June 16 included nearly 80 horses and totaled over $21,000 going to the horsemen -- about $1,600 per race.

"If you took those 75 or 80 horses and say what did it cost to feed them for the week, all of them, divided by the $21,000 and you won't break even," Somone said.

For example, a fifth-place finish in a $1,000 race would get $50.

"That's what it's going to cost you in gas to get there," Somone said, "so nobody's getting rich off these races, but like I said, if you're lucky enough to win one of them, maybe you can pay a few bills."

Patton is also lucky that he fared well in two days of racing in June. He entered "at least five to six horses a week" and won three to four of them a week.

But he said it takes a lot of winning to profit well off the races now days.