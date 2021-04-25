Illinois hospital could have lost millions over decision to stop delivering babies

As for the closing of Gateway's obstetric unit, Lee-Gilmore said lack of vocal opposition isn't necessarily a sign of agreement.

"When you're talking about patients with low incomes in marginalized communities, they often times face the hardest challenges in voicing opposition when things like this happen to them," she said. "They're low on resources, they're low on connections, and it's hard to advocate for yourself when you face so many barriers to surviving in this world."

Both Chun, of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, and Moore expressed concern about the stability of Illinois hospitals, not just safety nets, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chun said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 provided financial help for hospitals, but it didn't make up for all their pandemic-related losses. Funding in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 goes mostly to small, rural hospitals.

Could a hospital such as Gateway go out of business?