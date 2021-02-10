Illinois House adopts new rules on partisan lines

Another major change allows legislative committees to meet and take votes remotely “in the case of pestilence or public danger.” The inability to meet virtually has been a handicap for the House since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which virtually shut down the 2020 regular session as well as the fall veto session.

House leaders have said they plan to limit most legislative activity to remote committee meetings at least through the end of February, and they don’t plan on the full House coming back into session to vote on bills until sometime in March or April.

Other changes are more technical in nature, but still important to the legislative process, including rules that apply to the Rules Committee itself. That’s a committee, usually made up of top legislative leaders, where all bills and resolutions go first and then get referred to other committees.

It has also been a committee where, in the opinion of some, good legislation would go to die because the committee had the option of sitting on bills and not referring them to any other committee, thus ensuring they would never receive a hearing or come up for a vote.