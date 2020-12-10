Illinois House Black caucus backs Michael Madigan’s reelection as speaker, says he’s best bet to ‘deliver on our priorities’

The Black caucus of the Illinois House has endorsed embattled House Speaker Michael Madigan’s bid for reelection to the post, saying its members believe they are “in a more advantageous position” to deliver their priorities under his leadership.

The move by the caucus was expected and came after Madigan appeared virtually before the group along with his only public challenger for speaker, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego, at a “candidate’s forum” on Saturday.

The Black caucus has been one of the most loyal constituencies for Madigan, the nation’s longest serving House speaker, who now finds his tenure in jeopardy. Madigan has been implicated in a federal bribery investigation in which Commonwealth Edison agreed to pay a $200 million fine and agreed to cooperate after acknowledging its role in near-decade long effort to curry favor with the speaker by offering jobs and contracts to his allies.

Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has denied any knowledge of the bribery and influence scheme.

So far, 19 House Democrats of an expected 73-member majority in the next General Assembly have said they will not support Madigan for reelection to the post he has held since 1983, with the exception of two years when Republicans controlled the chamber in the mid-1990s.