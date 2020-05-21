Illinois House committee advances legislation to expand vote-by-mail program despite questions from GOP

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A measure to significantly expand Illinois’ vote-by-mail program in advance of November’s general election was advanced by an Illinois House committee on Thursday.

The legislation would direct election authorities to mail or email official vote-by-mail applications for the Nov. 3 general election to any voters who applied for an official ballot in the 2018 general election, the 2019 municipal elections or the March 2020 primary.

Voters who submit their application for a mail-in ballot before Oct. 1 would receive their ballot no later than Oct. 6.

Democratic Rep. Kelly Burke, the House sponsor of the legislation, said its aim is to “try to make vote-by-mail more user-friendly, efficient, secure and accessible.”

Nationally, efforts to expand mail-in voting because of the coronavirus pandemic have become a focus of partisan debate, with Republicans led by President Donald Trump opposing voting by mail based in part on unsubstantiated claims that it leads to fraud.