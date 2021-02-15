Illinois House GOP leaders want more transparency from Pritzker

The Pritzker administration has refused to give details of the potential 6.5% cuts.

It's also unclear how a flat budget dovetails with a warning last September from Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who said taxpayers could face an across-the-board income tax hike of at least 20% if they rejected the proposal to convert the state's flat-rate income tax to an increasing rate for higher-income individuals.

Pritzker said last week that he has no plans to propose any tax increases, such as a change in the current flat 4.95% state income tax, to balance the budget.

He also has said that any federal assistance to states that is being considered in Congress won't be part of his budget plan, which will be debated and potentially altered by the General Assembly in the coming months.

The $42.6 billion state budget for fiscal 2021 that Pritzker signed last year is projected to have a $3.9 billion revenue shortfall, in part because of a decline in state revenues associated with the pandemic.

Pritzker has said he is cutting more than $700 million from the current fiscal year budget and borrowing to plug the $3.9 billion hole, but not all details of that plan have been released.