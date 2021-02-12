Illinois House GOP members criticize Pritzker over tax incentives freeze

“This is a game-changer for the city of DeKalb,” Keicher said. “I want this to be a game-changer for the entire state.”

Keicher pointed to a recent report from Crain’s Chicago Business that the Pritzker administration is using the data center legislation as leverage in an attempt to lure a data hub for the New York Stock Exchange to Illinois, proving the value business tax incentives can bring to the state.

“Those reforms are showing significant benefits, and they should be maximized to do more to bring good-paying jobs to Illinois,” Keicher said. “Doing so will increase the state’s current tax base and dramatically help alleviate our pressures on the state budget.”

Republicans also called for House leadership to form appropriations committees in order to consider the condition of the state’s budget moving forward.

Pritzker, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticized state GOP lawmakers for not coming forward with their own proposals to fix the state budget. Republicans responded that they would like to see Pritzker’s proposed cuts first.

“I am not going to be here as an apologist for the governor’s policies and try to come to an accommodation,” Keicher said. “I am here as a fierce advocate for the great things that Illinois has in its future.”