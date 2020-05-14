Illinois House Republicans say they're not being given virus information

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Republican Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer said Thursday he's ready to file open records requests with the Pritzker administration in order to get details of the science and other data it is using to set anti-coronavirus policies.

Davidsmeyer was one of several Springfield area House Republicans who voiced criticism Thursday of the way Gov. JB Pritzker is continuing to handle the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davidsmeyer said Republican lawmakers haven't been given details of what information Pritzker is using to determine when areas of the state should be allowed to reopen. Many Republicans have been critical of Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan because they think it moves too slowly and does not separate the state into enough regions.

"One of the things we've been trying to get from the governor for quite some time is data," Davidsmeyer said. "We keep hearing the governor talk about science and basing everything on science. We agree. We want to base everything on facts. The issue that we are having is that as a co-equal branch of government we do not have access to that data."

The Jacksonville Republican said GOP lawmakers have asked to speak to Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and the acting state epidemiologist Dr. Wayne Duffus, but have been denied.