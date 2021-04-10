Illinois House will hold public redistricting hearing Monday at Capitol

The Illinois House Redistricting committee will hold a public hearing Monday afternoon at the state Capitol.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. in Room 114. Any Illinois resident is allowed to testify about the redistricting process, what lawmakers should consider when drawing the maps, and even submit their own maps for the public record.

Testimony can be oral or written. To do either, people must fill out witness slips at least 24 hours in advance of the hearing. Those who wish to provide oral testimony will be contacted by a House staff member to coordinate testimony. More information can be found at ilhousedems.com/redistricting/ or by emailing redistrictingcommittee@hds.ilga.gov.

While the Capitol building has not normally been open to the public for safety reasons, those who wish to testify in-person and go through the process of filing out a witness slip will be allowed into the building to testify in front of lawmakers.

"Obviously here in Sangamon County and the Springfield area, we've seen lines change dramatically over the years," said state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield. "I think Springfield underscores a lot of the frustrations people have about legislative boundaries (not) respecting communities."