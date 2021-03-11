Illinois in line for $7.5 billion in federal aid from COVID-19 relief package Biden is expected to sign this week

“It’s going to be incumbent upon the legislature to have a thoughtful process here and not just cede our appropriations authority to those outside the General Assembly,” Zalewski said.

The beleaguered Department of Employment Security and elementary and secondary education are areas where legislators may look to use some of the federal aid, he said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pushed back on Pritzker’s proposal to hold state funding for schools flat in his proposed $41.6 billion spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1. A state law adopted in 2017 set a goal of increasing funding for schools by $350 million annually for 10 years, a bench mark also not met in this year’s budget.

The federal aid package was approved nearly along party lines in Congress, with Republicans objecting to direct aid to state and local governments, among other components. GOP lawmakers characterized that part of the bill as a bailout for poorly managed cities and states and noted that tax revenues in most places rebounded much faster than expected after plunging last spring as the pandemic took hold.

That’s been the case in Illinois, where better-than-anticipated income and sales tax revenue, coupled with borrowing from the Fed, is expected to bring the current $43.4 billion budget into balance.