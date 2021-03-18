Illinois income tax deadline extended to May 17, following IRS lead

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is following the lead of the Internal Revenue Service and extending the filing deadline for individual income taxes to May 17.

The Illinois Department of Revenue reports of 2.4 million people in Illinois have already filed their income taxes for the past year. Seventy-nine percent of those who have already filed are expecting a refund from the state this year.

April 15 is typically the required deadline for filing individual income taxes.

"The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage. For taxpayers awaiting a refund, utilize IDOR's Where's My Refund? to locate specific information about the status of any refund due," IDOR director David Harris said in a statement.

Harris also said the fastest and most secure way to receive a refund on a tax return is to file electronically and request a direct deposit to a bank account.

Estimated tax payments will still be due on April 15.

Last year, over 6.4 million individual income tax returns were filed and 87% filed them online.