Illinois independent bookstore sues Amazon, book publishers for unfair business practices

"He loves my store. He basically felt for someone to be the named plaintiff and the face of the case ... we really fit the bill for that," Barrett said. "I agreed with him, and I do think that we are typical of other independent bookstores and the challenges that they face trying to do business on this playing field that is so not level."

The complaint alleges that Amazon worked with the five biggest publishing houses to acquire clauses that essentially ensure other booksellers cannot compete with the online giant, which typically charges prices lower than those listed on the book flap.

Other booksellers are not allowed to sell new releases earlier, or any books at a cheaper price than Amazon, and publishers "cannot offer lower wholesale prices to competing booksellers" than what Amazon receives, which would encourage competition in the market, according to the complaint.

These clauses, which control the price point at which the plaintiffs can offer books to customers, "have the intent and effect of controlling wholesale prices of print trade books and preventing competition with Amazon in the retail sale of print trade books," according to the complaint.

Independent booksellers also cannot offer unique book promotional materials from publishers that are not available on Amazon, according to the complaint.