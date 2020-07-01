Illinois is facing a ‘critically low’ blood shortage and needs donors, including Black donors, who are essential to sickle cell patients.

Miller understands the reluctance to come out, especially since there have been surges of COVID-19 cases throughout the country. She does want to let healthy African Americans know that blood collection sites are taking every necessary precaution based on the CDC recommendations to ensure the safety of the donors.

“When African Americans come out to donate, they are helping support the health and wellness of the African American community, and meeting their responsibility to do outreach and support of other individuals in the community,” she said. “A lot of people will look at it as their social responsibility and civic duty to support members of their own community.”

The shelf life for blood is only 42 days, Vaughn said, so there is a need for constant supply. She added that the summer season is also a time of increased demand for blood.

“It’s not like toilet paper, where they can stockpile,” she said. “Blood has to be tested, and ready on the shelf, and ready to go.”

With people working from home indefinitely, Vaughn predicts the shortage will last for another six months at least. But as the state settles into phase four, she is calling on organizations to resume their blood drives.