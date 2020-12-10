Illinois joins coalition of states in anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc. on Wednesday as part of a coalition of 48 state attorneys general and top lawyers from U.S. territories.

In the 123-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the 48 states listed as plaintiffs allege that Facebook used illegal tactics to undercut competition “in the personal social networking market in the United States.”

The states are asking the federal court to ban Facebook from continuing certain financial practices, restrain their ability to purchase other companies valued at $10 million or more without notifying the plaintiff states and potentially restructure Facebook by removing assets the court determines were illegally obtained.

The Federal Trade Commission has also filed its own lawsuit against Facebook to “undo and prevent its anticompetitive conduct and unfair methods of competition in or affecting commerce.”

“For nearly a decade, Facebook has profited tremendously by monetizing the personal information and online habits of users. Key to its strategy has been impeding and eliminating any perceived competition, ensuring that users have no alternative to Facebook’s platform,” Raoul said in a release distributed Wednesday afternoon.