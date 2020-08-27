Illinois lab is launching a $5 rapid COVID-19 antigen test — with results in 15 minutes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abbott Laboratories announced Wednesday that its new rapid COVID-19 antigen test -- which will cost $5 and provide results in 15 minutes -- was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The north suburban Lake Bluff company said it plans to ship tens of millions of these tests next month and expects to increase to 50 million tests a month in early October.

“The need for testing has never been greater,” said Andrea Wainer, Abbott’s executive vice president, rapid and molecular diagnostics, at a news conference. “As we’re opening our workplaces and our schools and places that we gather, we need more tests to be able to return to our daily lives, of course in conjunction with other safety measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing and hand washing. We need testing to be delivered at massive scale, that’s quick and reliable, that’s affordable.”

Illinois and the rest of the nation have struggled to provide mass testing during the pandemic, facing faulty test kits and supply chain problems limiting the availability of testing materials. Even when patients can get tested, some have reported turnaround times of 10 days or more due to backed-up laboratories amid high testing demand.