Illinois’ latest mass coronavirus vaccination site to open Friday in Forest Park

A new mass vaccination site will open Friday in a former home improvement store in west suburban Forest Park, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Monday.
The Illinois National Guard will run the site, which will be capable of administering 1,000 doses per day at the start. The site will be open to all Illinois residents who are eligible to be vaccinated.
As of Monday, that group expanded to include government and higher education workers and members of the media. On March 29, vaccine eligibility will expand to include food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders.
The groups are being added to the previously eligible categories of front-line workers, people 65 and older and those 16 and older with certain preexisting health conditions.
This story will be updated.
Alden Estates of Northmoor, Chicago
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.
Alden Estates of Northmoor, Chicago
Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, North Riverside
Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, North Riverside
Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, North Riverside
Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, North Riverside
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday unveiled a revamped plan for gradually reopening the state and also said coronavirus vaccinations will be expanded to all residents 16 and older outside of Chicago beginning April 12.
As food benefit cards worth $450 begin to arrive in the mailboxes of Chicago Public Schools families — whether or not they need the money — some mutual aid groups are taking advantage of the opportunity to help their communities.
All Illinoisans 16 years of age and older outside of Chicago will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 12, and the state announced a “metric-based” phase-in to greater reopening Thursday.
Even as people are getting vaccinated, there's still a lot that doctors don't know about how well or how long the vaccine will work, but more studies are being published each week. Here is what doctors know so far.
Two weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have given her probation for attempting to sneak onto a flight at O’Hare International…
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions during a visit to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur on Wednesday, March 17. Pritzker was highlighting efforts to make vaccine access more equitable across the state.