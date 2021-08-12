Illinois launches online site for residents to check COVID-19 vaccination status

CHICAGO — Illinois residents 18 and older will be able to check their COVID-19 vaccination record through a new online site launched by the state’s Department of Public Health.

The “Vax Verify” site, https://idphportal.illinois.gov, is intended to help people document their vaccination history as requirements for proof of vaccination by employers and others becomes more widespread, Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

“With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed,” Ezike said.

According to the state, measures were taken to assure vaccine confidentiality is maintained. Users of Vax Verify will have to though a proof of identification process to sign in. The state is using Experian, a credit reporting company, to handle identity verification, and residents who have frozen their credit reports though Experian will have to unfreeze them, then wait 24 hours, to access the vaccination records.

