Illinois law aimed at preventing people with HIV from transmitting the virus has been criticized as unfair and unscientific. Activists pushing for repeal

In contrast to the early days of the HIV epidemic, when the disease was often deadly, the modern era is marked by highly effective treatments that allow people with HIV to live near-normal life spans. In addition, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication for people who are HIV-negative can reduce the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Savage said he worked for a smaller police department before landing a job in Cicero as a special operations officer in the gang unit. He was promoted to detective a year later.

“I was on a very good, prosperous career path,” he said. “I loved helping people. If I could work every day I would — if I could do it without burning myself out.”

He pointed to the support he got from his fellow police officers after he was charged under the Illinois HIV law; about two dozen of them showed up at his first court appearance in Maywood, he said, along with another 50 or so friends and relatives.

“The moral support from co-workers, friends, family — even the support I got from our police department should be enough to tell you that they thought (the charge) was, to put it politely, hogwash,” he said.