Illinois lawmakers begin review of state monuments, statues

Rep. Mary Flowers, who this year became the longest-serving Black lawmaker in the state’s history, is the chair of the task force. The Chicago Democrat said certain statues are indicative of “white supremacy,” and the committee’s role will be “education, education, education” on state monuments and their subjects.

“We cannot erase our history, our history is what it is,” she said. “But the fact of the matter is the same way we have eliminated the colored signs and the Blacks-only water fountains and bathrooms and different things like that, with these statues, those are the reminders of the past, as well as the white supremacy. And these are the things that we need to eliminate because that's not who we are today.”

Flowers said there are statues “that have been erected to honor people that have done some horrible things to other people.” While they might not have a place at the Statehouse, she said, they could play a role in history viewed in a broader context.

“I don't think that our committee is interested in destroying any monuments, statues; I want them to be placed elsewhere to be talked about so it would never happen again,” she said.

History and how it is written, told and portrayed in public spaces was a major theme of the first task force hearing.