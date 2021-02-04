Illinois lawmakers call on Chicago mayor to compromise with teachers to avoid strike; Lightfoot says her patience has run out

“We only have a few more months to go and they’re making all this chaos with the kids going back, not going back, are the teachers going to be back in school tomorrow? They’re making it more stressful than it should be because right now, it’s working,” said Dulce Jimenez, a parent with a student at Sadlowski Elementary School, in the far southern East Side neighborhood.

But the parents who spoke Thursday morning weren’t directly affected by the last-minute decision. They instead said they would keep their children in remote learning even when schools do reopen. They were more concerned that dozens of CPS teachers still remain locked out of their Google classrooms in what they consider a punitive decision, even after Lightfoot said no additional teachers would be locked out this week.

Students affected by the lockouts includes Ana Avila’s son, a 5-year-old kindergarten student in a special education program at Corkery Elementary in Little Village whose teacher was locked out two weeks ago, leaving students in his Google classroom without a teacher since then. Students have been working with two special education classroom assistants instead.