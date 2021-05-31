Illinois lawmakers debate $42.3 billion budget, ethics reform, moving 2022 primary election

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers went down to the wire Monday, considering a $42.3 billion budget and a menu of other significant items, such as an election omnibus that would move the state’s 2022 primary election from March to June and a long-promised ethics reform package.
The flurry of legislation, including a gaming bill permitting in-person betting on Illinois collegiate teams, came in the waning hours of the spring legislative session.
The 704-page budget proposal dropped around 1:30 a.m., giving lawmakers less than a day to consider its contents.
House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, the lead budget negotiator for House Democrats, said that the proposal was “balanced” and features less cuts than Gov. JB Pritzker’s initial proposal after better-than-expected economic performance produced additional revenue along with a flood of federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan.
“The world is beginning to open back up. We are seeing a bright, sunny day outside,” Harris said. “And there's a lot to talk about that we've accomplished in the last year as a state that has put the state of Illinois in a far more stable place financially, and a responsible place fiscally.”
With the rosier financial picture, the proposal includes an additional $350 million in K-12 education funding as called for under the state’s evidence-based funding formula, bringing total funding to $9.2 billion. Pritzker’s initial proposal kept education spending flat.
The budget also allocates $7.5 billion in general revenues for Medicaid, $7.4 billion for human services, $1.9 billion for higher education, $1.9 billion for public safety and $1.4 billion for general services.
The budget utilizes about $2.5 billion of the state's $8.1 billion allocation of ARPA funds, with about $1 billion going towards the Rebuild Illinois capital construction program and the rest split between violence prevention, business relief and affordable housing programs.
Some of the cuts from Pritzker's budget proposal, released earlier this year, have been taken out.
For instance, there will be no 10% cut — as initially proposed — to the local government distributive fund, which is the portion of state income tax received by cities and counties.
The budget also restores several tax incentives initially on the chopping block to the dismay of Republicans and business groups.
But some, such as the capping deductions on net operating losses at $100,000, which would bring in an additional $314 million in revenue, remain.
The budget passed committee on a partisan roll, with Republicans opposing over concerns about the sunsetting of tax incentives, which they view as tax increases, as well as the lack of time to evaluate the proposal.
Beyond the budget, significant bills on ethics, elections and gaming dropped Monday.
The ethics package comes as several current and former lawmakers face a variety of criminal charges and amid an ongoing criminal probe into the lobbying activities of Commonwealth Edison, which sought to influence House Speaker Michael Madigan by hiring his friends and allies.
Among other things, the legislation would ban public officials from lobbying other units of government; ban legislators and executive branch officials from lobbying for six months after leaving office or the conclusion of their term; and bans fundraisers on days before and after session.
The legislation also lets the Legislative Inspector General to initiate investigations without approval from the Legislative Ethics Commission. Though in order to obtain subpoenas, the LEC approval would be required.
The bill contains a carve-out for the city of Chicago, which has its own ethics standards.
The legislation has bipartisan support, but lawmakers acknowledged there's still more to be done.
"This is our first step forward, and our focus was to get a bill that we could get agreement on and get passed," said state Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights. "There's important provisions in here. We didn't get everything we wanted ... but we got a good, solid bill that addresses many of the issues that we've seen over the last couple of years."
In another major change, Illinois’ 2022 primary election would be moved from March to June as part of a larger elections bill considered by the House and Senate.
The move is necessitated by the delay in U.S. Census redistricting data, which is needed for the General Assembly to redraw congressional districts for the next 10 years.
Though lawmakers approved new state legislative districts that utilized the census’ 2015-2019 American Community Survey data, they held off on congressional redistricting reportedly due to litigation concerns from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Unlike state legislative lines, there is no June 30 constitutional deadline, meaning the supermajority Democrats can take up a congressional redraw without concern for losing control of the process.
Candidates for office will be able to start passing petitions in January and filing will be in March, followed by a June 28 primary election.
The legislation would also make curbside voting permanent and allow people to be added to a permanent vote-by-mail list and make election day a holiday.
It also requires every county to have at least one universal voting center for the 2022 primary and general elections, makes Election Day a state holiday for schools and universities and allows jails outside Cook County to set up polling places in their facilities if they choose.
The legislation passed the House 72-46 and the Senate 41-18 with all Republicans opposing.
Republicans lambasted the proposal as "all about redistricting" and the Democrats' desire to "maintain and sustain power."
"This is not a bill about moving the primary, it's not a bill about voter empowerment," said state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria. "This is protection for redistricting."
In other news, hopes for a deal to on clean energy appeared bleak, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration and utility giant Exelon at an impasse over proposed subsidies for the latter's fleet of nuclear plants.