Illinois lawmakers debate $42.3 billion budget, ethics reform, moving 2022 primary election

"This is our first step forward, and our focus was to get a bill that we could get agreement on and get passed," said state Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights. "There's important provisions in here. We didn't get everything we wanted ... but we got a good, solid bill that addresses many of the issues that we've seen over the last couple of years."

In another major change, Illinois’ 2022 primary election would be moved from March to June as part of a larger elections bill considered by the House and Senate.

The move is necessitated by the delay in U.S. Census redistricting data, which is needed for the General Assembly to redraw congressional districts for the next 10 years.

Though lawmakers approved new state legislative districts that utilized the census’ 2015-2019 American Community Survey data, they held off on congressional redistricting reportedly due to litigation concerns from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Unlike state legislative lines, there is no June 30 constitutional deadline, meaning the supermajority Democrats can take up a congressional redraw without concern for losing control of the process.

Candidates for office will be able to start passing petitions in January and filing will be in March, followed by a June 28 primary election.