Illinois lawmakers frustrated with 'bickering' between Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum, foundation

Both groups were criticized by lawmakers who implored them to take part in mediation. The non-binding, voluntary process would involve a neutral observer shuttling between them to promote a compromise as the ALPLM, a $13.8 million-a-year wing of state government, moves forward during a COVID-19 pandemic that has caused revenues to drop by 73%.

Officials from the ALPLM, who will celebrate the organization's 16th anniversary on Monday with a ceremony at 11 a.m. outside the downtown museum building, said they will not take part in mediation with the foundation, at least not now, because it would be a waste of time.

Officials from the not-for-profit foundation said the foundation publicly called for mediation April 1, before anyone else requested it. The foundation's new chief executive officer, Erin Carlson Mast, repeated to the committee that the foundation board remains willing to go through mediation without any preconditions.

Rep. Terra Costa Howard, D-Glen Ellyn, said she was "troubled" and "angry" that ALPLM won't agree to mediation. "This issue does not belong in the Illinois House," she said.

ALPLM chief legal counsel Dave Kelm said the library and museum would be interested in mediation only if the General Assembly passed legislation undoing the connection between the ALPLM and the foundation.