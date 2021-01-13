Illinois lawmakers OK measure allowing services like Grubhub to deliver alcohol

It could soon be easier to get a stiff drink brought right to your door in Illinois.

Third-party services such as Grubhub and DoorDash would be able to deliver alcohol under a measure the state House overwhelmingly approved late Tuesday.

The bill was passed earlier by the state Senate, and now heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk for a signature

The measure would not allow craft breweries and distilleries to deliver their products.

The bill is a follow-up to a law passed last spring that allows restaurants to deliver alcohol. The Senate late Tuesday voted to extend that law, aimed at providing relief to the hospitality industry that has struggled through pandemic-related restrictions, through 2023.

The measure also allows retailers to use credit cards for payments to distributors.

That legislation, which needed to be approved by the House before it could be sent to Pritzker, also would allow restaurants, bars and retailers “flexibility to indirectly accept items such as tents, warmers and other equipment needed to attract customers to outdoor dining,” said the sponsor, Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, a Chicago Democrat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0