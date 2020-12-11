Illinois lawmakers propose cut in Medicaid rates

Koehler and Crespo argue that patient demand for other, routine, nonemergency medical services like outpatient procedures has plummeted amid the pandemic. In contrast, the insurance companies that manage the program have continued to receive the same per-patient monthly rates for managing the care of each Medicaid recipient, resulting in higher profit margins.

On Wednesday, the two lawmakers filed companion bills in the General Assembly, Senate Bill 4207 and House Bill 5867, which call for reducing the enrollment-based payments by 20% for the duration of the COVID-19 disaster declaration.

In addition, the bill would effectively make the reduced rates retroactive by reducing future payments on a prorated basis to claw back a portion of the rates that have already been paid out since the disaster declaration went into effect March 9.

Koehler said Illinois spends roughly $1.7 billion per month for MCO payments, so a 20% reduction would reduce that by $340 million.