Illinois lawmakers release proposed legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD — Senate and House Redistricting Committees on Friday released a proposed map of new legislative boundaries.
Democrats, which control the mapmaking process, in a statement said the map incorporates suggestions from more than 45 public hearings.
“Redistricting is about making sure all voices are heard, and that’s exactly what this map accomplishes. This is a fair map that reflects the great diversity of our state and ensures every person receives equal representation in the General Assembly,” said Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, chairman of the Senate Redistricting Committee, in a statement.
Republicans have said the process is partisan and unfair.
"Nothing says transparency like releasing new state legislative maps on a Friday night," said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in a tweet.
Said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy: "For months now, Democrat politicians have shown they would be willing to subvert the will of the people, go back on their word, and rig the system to their benefit by drawing partisan gerrymandered maps."
Four hearings are scheduled next week.
Illinois’ population dropped by more than 18,000 people over the last decade, and the state will see its U.S. House representation drop from 18 members to 17 next year, according to figures from the 2020 U.S. census released Monday.
The new boundaries will take effect with the March primary next year. Democrats now hold a 13-5 majority in the state’s House delegation.
Democrats control the Illinois legislature and the governor’s office, which also gives them control of the mapmaking process for the General Assembly as well as Congress with no input required from Republicans.
The Congressional map has not been released.
