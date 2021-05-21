Illinois lawmakers release proposed legislative maps

This is a developing story and will be updated.

SPRINGFIELD — Senate and House Redistricting Committees on Friday released a proposed map of new legislative boundaries.

Democrats, which control the mapmaking process, in a statement said the map incorporates suggestions from more than 45 public hearings.

“Redistricting is about making sure all voices are heard, and that’s exactly what this map accomplishes. This is a fair map that reflects the great diversity of our state and ensures every person receives equal representation in the General Assembly,” said Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, chairman of the Senate Redistricting Committee, in a statement.

Republicans have said the process is partisan and unfair.

"Nothing says transparency like releasing new state legislative maps on a Friday night," said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in a tweet.

Said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy: "For months now, Democrat politicians have shown they would be willing to subvert the will of the people, go back on their word, and rig the system to their benefit by drawing partisan gerrymandered maps."