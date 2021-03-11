Illinois lawmakers working to end changing of the clocks

The continental United States has four time zones — Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific.

"Permanent daylight savings time would mean Illinois businesses would have 365 days of sunsets at 5 p.m. or later. Especially post-COVID, our restaurants, retail and other small businesses could all benefit from the increased foot traffic and commerce that would happen if people had daylight hours after the workday ends," Morgan said.

Butler says the state should adopt standard time because it better reflects the body's natural time rhythm. If that happened, Illinois would be on the mountain time in the summer, with Springfield's earliest sunrise coming at 4:29 a.m. and latest sunset at 7:30 p.m.

"That's one of the disadvantages of going to standard time year-round," Butler said. "I think what you do personally is one thing and you have to take that all in total... I'm somebody that gets up (at 5 a.m.) so I like when it's light outside so I guess early risers would benefit from (earlier sunrises). But I think that's to my point that there's pros and cons each way on this."

Butler and Morgan agree with Sosnowski's resolution that action should be taken at the federal level.