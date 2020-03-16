Illinois leaders urge shoppers to stop panic-buying, hoarding items

“Please stop buying more than you need,” she said.

While restaurants and bars are closed to dine-in customers, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and stores that sell cleaning supplies, pet supplies and electronics remain open.

“They’re worn out, but they’re working hard. They’re rising to the challenge,” Karr said of store workers. “They’re working 24/7 to replenish their stores (and) keep their stores clean to meet the needs.”

Despite the “tremendous stress” Karr said panic-buying and hoarding has put on inventories, he said supply chains continue to work normally.

“There is absolutely nothing deficient about the supply chain,” Karr said. “It is working. In fact, it is answering the call. But we would not have to be taking these extraordinary measures if people would shop normally.”

Illinois’ largest group of manufacturers said the same about the flow of products from producer to seller.

“It’s important for Illinoisans to remain calm and understand that the food supply chain remains strong and robust,” Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, said in a statement Sunday.