Illinois Legislative Black Caucus call hearings on criminal justice, education and economic reform

The hearings called by the Black caucus began Tuesday afternoon with a three-hour legislative committee hearing on law enforcement training and use of force. Caucus members want a package of legislation to come out of the hearings that addresses systemic racism and oppression of Black people in Illinois, lawmakers said during the earlier news conference in Chicago.

“At the culmination of the next two-and-a-half months, we’re going to enter veto session and we’re going to ask you to support the Black agenda,” said Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, a Democrat from west suburban Hillside.

The six-day fall veto session is scheduled to convene in November. How the session will be conducted remains a question in light of the coronavirus pandemic and public health guidance that considers large gatherings of people a significant risk for coronavirus transmission.

The pandemic cut the spring legislative session drastically short. Lawmakers gathered for four days in May and largely dealt with the state budget in advance of the looming deadline, along with pandemic-related issues.

Another difficulty facing lawmakers is how to address the range and depth of issues they’re seeking to remedy, Republican state Rep. Margo McDermed said during Tuesday’s committee hearing.