Illinois legislative gaffe has kept children with autism from benefits of proven therapy

"What we're trying to do is get those children into treatment early. The studies show early intervention works, so if you get them at that 2 to 5 (age), then your outcomes are greater," Hope CEO Clint Paul said in an interview. "It may be costly but that saves the state money on the back end, not having to pay special education tuition, private schools, to pay for residential placements."

ABA works

That early intervention seems to have worked for Braxton.

Before he started the therapy, Lear said, Braxton had some aggressive behaviors when he was frustrated, including biting hard enough to leave bruises and breaking some TVs.

"His behaviors were really bad," she said. "He was fighting me and leaving bruises."

Braxton's therapy focuses on communication and behaviors. As he started to talk more and communicate more efficiently, Lear said he's less frustrated, and his aggressive behaviors reduced. Now, she said there are times when he looks like he's about to be aggressive, but he's able to bring himself back down.

"He's really excelled in a lot of areas," she said. " ... He tries to be independent as much as he can."

Mistake prevented IL Medicaid coverage