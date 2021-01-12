Illinois legislators pass sweeping education measure that is one pillar of Black Caucus’ agenda

Both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly on Monday passed the Legislative Black Caucus’ broad education proposal that makes changes to statewide education laws from early to higher education.

The the first piece of the caucus’s wide-ranging social justice agenda is now just a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker away from becoming law.

The education measure is one of four tenets of a the Black Caucus’ agenda, which lawmakers are considering during the five-day lame-duck session and also includes measures aimed at tackling racial disparities in criminal justice, health care and economic development.

The education legislation includes the creation of a standardized assessment for children entering kindergarten that measures literacy, language, mathematics, and social and emotional development, and also aims to expand access to computer science courses students.

The legislation charges a state education commission with making recommendations on how to address the needs of students who have fallen behind as a result of not being in the classroom during the pandemic.

It also creates an Inclusive American History Commission to expand Black history curriculum and teachings on other minority groups.