 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois logs 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,249 new cases
0 comments
topical alert top story

Illinois logs 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,249 new cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Illinois logged 22 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the state's Department of Public Health reported 1,249 new cases.

Illinois has reported nearly 1.2 million infections and roughly 20,500 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

This long-running Illinois music festival is postponed again -- but only to August 2021

The number of new cases has been dropping for weeks with a seven-day average test positivity rate on Sunday at 2.7%, according to public health officials.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the state has been ramping up vaccines with more than 2.7 million doses administered statewide, health officials said Sunday.

State officials announced Friday that the United Center in Chicago will serve as a new federal mass vaccination site slated to open March 10.

Officials estimate that the site will offer about 6,000 shots each day, which will be the biggest mass vaccination site in the state. Illinois currently supports 15 mass vaccination sites.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates on how buying a digital subscription supports local journalism

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News