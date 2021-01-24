 Skip to main content
Illinois logs another 3,292 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths
topical alert

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois logged another 3,292 probable and confirmed COVID-19 infections and 40 related deaths, state health officials announced Sunday.

The state's Department of Public Health reported the seven-day test positivity for Illinois had dropped to 6%.

Overall, Illinois has reported more than 1.1 million cases and 18,750 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials have allowed restaurants and certain bars across Chicago and suburban Cook County to open their doors to customers for the first time since late October.

