 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Illinois man dies after double shooting near Montana police station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGS, Mont. — A 22-year-old Illinois man has died following a double shooting near a Montana police station that left a teenager with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Billings police say the shooting occurred just before midnight Thursday near the city’s downtown police headquarters.

Officers arrived to find two suspects with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Illinois man, identified as Thaddeus Merritt, died at a nearby hospital from gunshot wounds, officials said. Merritt is believed to be from the Chicago, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said.

An 18-year-old Billings man was taken to a medical facility and being treated for his injuries.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in the case but were continuing to investigate.

No arrests were immediately made, according to Wooley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

At approximately 10:13 a.m. Saturday, eight motorcycles were traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in Will County. One of the motorcycles crashed, causing a chain reaction involving all eight motorcycles, according to Illinois State Police.

Watch Now: Related Video

Journalists talk about this week's top stories on 'Long Story Short' podcast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News