Illinois man dies during hike in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — An Illinois man has died during a hike in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Wednesday.

Park officials said 60-year-old William Smith of Oswego was hiking out of the canyon Tuesday after completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point about one mile down the South Kaibab Trail when he collapsed.

Bystanders started CPR on Smith and National Park Service emergency medical personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts.

But park officials said all attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

Illinois health officials remind people about danger of West Nile

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

It was the second death in recent days at the Grand Canyon.

A 53-year-old Ohio woman on a backpacking trip died of suspected heat-related illness last weekend.

Michelle Meder of Hudson was among a group of five who made it halfway into the canyon Saturday when she became disoriented and later unconscious.

