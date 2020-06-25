Illinois man freed after 2008 murder conviction gets vacated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois man is free after getting his 2008 murder conviction vacated following new evidence that revealed he was not responsible for the death of his infant son, partly because of efforts from a group in the state that’s cleared more than a dozen people wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Nathaniel Onsrud, who had been serving a 60-year sentence, was released Tuesday from the Illinois Department of Corrections, The State Journal-Register reported. He's the 15th client to be released or exonerated as part of the Illinois Innocence Project, which was founded in 2001 and headquartered at the University of Illinois Springfield.

The defense counsel didn't look at the exculpatory documents. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office backed the request of the Innocence Project and a Chicago law firm to vacate the Coal Valley man's conviction. Though the State’s Attorney cautioned that charges against Onsrud still haven't been dismissed.

“Our client maintained from day one he had nothing to do with the tragic death of his infant son,” said Innocence Project Chicago Legal Director Lauren Kaeseberg. “For the past 13 years, Nathaniel has fought to clear his name and has been through the unimaginable ordeal of losing his baby and then being wrongfully convicted of murdering him.”