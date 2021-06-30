Illinois mayor sentenced for lying to feds

EAST ST. LOUIS — The former mayor of Columbia, Illinois, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine for lying to an anti-corruption task force.

Kevin Hutchinson was indicted Feb. 24 on a charge of making false statements to an anti-corruption task force that included the FBI and Illinois State Police.

He pleaded guilty March 22 and admitted lying to an FBI agent and a task force officer with the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force. Hutchinson, who is also a licensed insurance agent, lied when he told the agents he had not received commissions from a health insurance policy for city employees.

As a public official, Hutchinson was barred by state law from any financial interest, direct or indirect, in any city contract or business.

