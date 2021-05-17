Illinois men charged in Capitol breach asked cop for directions to the bathroom, feds say

The friends avoided the violence by walking around to the other side of the building, according to Wangler’s interview. He told the FBI that as they were walking, “he saw a man pounding on one of the building’s windows and he told the man to ‘knock that (expletive) off,’” the complaint stated.

Eventually they entered the Capitol through an open door that had broken-out windows on either side, according to the complaint. Multiple images from the scene showed Harrison and Wangler roaming around the Capitol Crypt, taking photos and video by a white marble sculpture of John Stark and a bust of Abraham Lincoln, the complaint stated.

At one point, Wangler said he asked a police officer if they were going to get in trouble for being inside the building. According to Wangler, “the officer shrugged and said something to the effect of, ‘It doesn’t matter now,’” the complaint stated.

Harrison, meanwhile, told the FBI that while they were in the Capitol he asked another officer where the nearest restrooms were located. The officer “pointed in a certain direction” but the friends were not able to reach the bathroom “because that area of the building had been blocked off,” according to the complaint.