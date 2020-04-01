Illinois might have 19,000 COVID-19 cases about a week from now, according to one analysis. But it could have been worse.

CHICAGO — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois could exceed 19,000 a little more than a week from now, according to a new analysis by experts at Rush University Medical Center -- but that’s far less than the 147,000 cases the state could have seen by then if residents had not retreated to their homes.
The projections from Rush -- related to a new forecasting tool being offered to hospital officials -- add to efforts by academics and experts across the country to estimate how bad the outbreak might get and how best to prepare. The White House discussed several models at a briefing Tuesday, including one that projected 100,000 to 200,000 deaths nationally if mitigation measures are in place to slow the transmission of the illness.
Illinois officials have not publicly released predictions about the number of cases in coming days and weeks, other than saying that they expect cases to peak in April and that the state would have run out of hospital beds by now without the governor’s stay-at-home order. As of Tuesday, Illinois had 5,994 confirmed cases statewide.
Dr. Bala Hota, vice president and chief analytics officer at Rush, noted that because many sick people likely aren’t being tested, it can be difficult to determine how many actually have COVID-19 in Illinois, which complicates efforts to project future growth.
Health leaders can look at how many people are requiring hospital care to get a sense. But that method is also imperfect because it can take nearly two weeks for an infected person to develop symptoms serious enough for hospitalization.
State officials have not publicly stated the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized across Illinois. But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that COVID-19 patients are occupying 35% of the state’s intensive care beds and that 24% of ventilators are being used by such patients.
The Rush calculator, which includes four growth models, projects how the number of Illinois cases might increase over the next week or so, depending on how fast the illness spreads. It also includes forecasts as far as 30 days out, but Hota said those more distant forecasts are far less reliable.
According to the calculator, Illinois could have expected to see 146,581 cases by April 9 if cases had continued growing at the fast pace seen earlier in March.
In the earlier stages of the illness’s spread, Rush University Medical Center saw a doubling of cases every two to three days, Hota said. But the growth rate in new cases has slowed, and the medical center is now seeing a doubling every five to six days.
It’s possible that change happened because Pritzker ordered all schools closed and issued a stay-at-home order, Hota said. It’s also possible, however, that a lot of sick people simply aren’t being tested amid a nationwide shortage of tests, he said.
“There may be some beginning signs we’re flattening the curve, but it might be too early to say, and there are too many variables,” Hota said.
If the number of new cases continues to grow at a slower rate, Illinois might see 19,621 cases by April 9, according to the analysis.
That’s based on a model that takes into account the number of people susceptible to catching the illness and the number of people exposed, infected and recovered. It also assumes that Illinois residents continue to stay away from one another.
Cases “are going up, but it could be much worse,” Hota said.
Data analysts at Rush disclosed these numbers in recent days as they presented a new online calculator that hospital leaders can use to figure out how many beds, ventilators and supplies they will need in coming weeks. Rush presented the calculator to the Illinois Health and Hospital Association last week and has shared it with the American Hospital Association.
Though the calculator is meant to be used by hospitals, it also includes insights into how the illness might spread in Illinois as a whole. It’s available free at covid19forecast.rush.edu.
Rush’s projections join others made by researchers across the country who are trying to predict how the illness might spread and when the “wave” of cases will crest.
Research by the University of Washington, released Thursday, predicted the peak will hit Illinois around April 16. Another team of scientists, who advocate for social distancing under the name CovidActNow, have forecast that a wave may not hit until at least May 14, and as late as May 26, depending on how well people avoid spreading the virus. The better residents are at social distancing, the longer it will take for the wave to hit and the milder the wave will be, according to the forecast.
A third model, from researchers at Columbia University, predicted that, for Cook County, the wave would hit in mid-May at the earliest, with no containment efforts. If extreme social distancing is used, it projected that the wave could be flattened to crest as far out as the end of July.
Like all the other models, the work has its limitations, said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia professor of environmental health sciences who led the research. Among them: There’s no precise data about how quickly the illness is spreading right now, given the lag time between exposure and a positive test result.
"This makes the projections very uncertain,” Shaman said. “When we see confirmed cases we’re, in truth, getting a view into the past. What we’d really like to know is what’s happening with transmission right now, but we don’t get that.”
