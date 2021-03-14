Illinois mom turned need into diaper challenge; Loving Bottoms distributes millionth diaper

As a result, they have seen a new need for newborn diapers.

Loving Bottoms had grown to distributing 18,000 or so diapers a month before the pandemic began, but when the shelter-in-place order was issued last year in Illinois, the need more than doubled.

They now distribute about 40,000 diapers a month, but Porter says this number still is not meeting all of the needs found in Knox County and its surrounding communities.

Porter hopes operations at the diaper bank will continue to ramp up. In Loving Bottoms' first year, they gave away 33,000. In 2020, they worked with 26 partner organizations to distribute more than 500,000. They expect to exceed that number again this year. Porter hopes they will be able to ramp that up over time to a million diapers a year.

Porter says she never felt that the diaper bank would grow so big. If she had known that it would have grown so big, she is not sure she would have had the confidence to start it.

"The diaper bank has helped me regain my voice, so I can be a voice for other people," she said. "I really thought it was going to be a Galesburg thing, so I'm thankful that it grew the way that it did in little steps and pieces because it allowed me to grow alongside it."